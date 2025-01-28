Flydubai is 'not Emirates lite': CEO recalls moment he was asked to create new Dubai airline

Growing up on the banks of Dubai Creek, the CEO of flydubai, whose childhood revolved around the sea, "had no idea" he would end up working in the airline industry, he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“It was mainly the adventure of trying to go to places," he said. Ghaith Al Ghaith's upbringing in Shindagha, a lifeline for the city’s early trade and culture, shaped his bond with Dubai's heritage.

“Everything happened in the creek” he recalled. “You’d wake up, and sometimes there’d be a shipwreck”, he said, describing how such events became the talk of the town.

"There's a saying in aviation: If you smell the fuel of aircraft, you become addicted to it. For me, it was more about connecting Dubai to the rest of the world."

After joining Emirates Airlines in 1986, Al Ghaith climbed the ranks, until he left in 2009 to lead the creation of a new Dubai-based airline. At the time, Al Ghaith was called by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and tasked to lead the inception of flydubai.

“When I was offered to lead it, I asked, ‘Your Highness, is this like Emirates lite [version]?’ He said: ‘No, this is going to be a separate company.’" With the support and leadership of Sheikh Ahmed, Al Ghaith knew then that he wanted to pursue this challenge.

Flydubai was initially envisioned as a low-cost carrier that serves destinations within a five-hour radius of Dubai. “The idea was to connect these regions to Dubai, creating opportunities for business, trade, and tourism,” Al Ghaith explained.

The airline's evolution since then has been anything but typical. Recognising the unique demands of Dubai’s market, flydubai introduced features like business class and in-flight entertainment, blending affordability with quality.

“Low-cost doesn’t work in the same way as it does in Europe or America because of a diverse customer base. We had to adapt," said Al Ghaith, explaining they had to create something unique for Dubai.

After studying in the US, Al Ghaith joined Emirates airline in 1986 as a management trainee. Over the next two decades, he rose to become executive vice-president of commercial operations worldwide. His role included launching inaugural routes, such as flights to London Gatwick and Bangkok, forging strategic partnerships with global airlines, and representing Dubai’s growing aviation sector at key industry events like the Paris Air Show and ITB Berlin. He left in 2009 to head flydubai after Sheikh Ahmed offered him a job.

Aviation has been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. The sector has advanced tourism and commerce by seamlessly connecting the emirate to the rest of the world. Flydubai has emerged within this space, catering to under-served markets and complementing the city’s flagship carrier, Emirates.