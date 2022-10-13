Floward bags Middle East Technology Excellence Award
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK, recently won the Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2022 in the e-commerce - retail category, organised by the Asian Business Review.
The online gift shop won the award for its feature ‘Share Your Feelings'. The new feature allows customers to easily film their own personal 10-second video messages or add a video link that will be converted into a QR code and will then be printed on the card attached to their gifts and flower arrangements.
The award gala dinner was held at Shangri-la Dubai in the presence of winners from leading companies in the Middle East. Several members of the management team at Floward attended the ceremony including Diyaa Hamza, chief technology officer at Floward, who also accepted the award. She said: "I am thrilled to be here today to accept this award on behalf of our team who developed this unique feature in-house. Our feature allowed QR codes to be linked, generated, and printed in a matter of milliseconds, and that speed is what makes Floward's technology one of a kind."
Our team has been working nonstop since Floward was established to develop solutions that enhance and simplify the experience of customers; 'Share Your Feelings' was one of the first features we developed to provide a hassle-free customer experience. "I would like to thank the technology team for their efforts and the management for their continuous support and for creating an environment that encourages innovation," Hamza added.
Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, chairman and CEO at Floward, said: "We are very proud of the innovative thinking of our team at Floward and their ability to come up with numerous ideas that are translated into features and services, giving our customers a unique experience. We are also proud of the talents we managed to recruit and helped grow as Floward continues to grow. I would like to congratulate our Floward family for this achievement, and we look forward to many more awards in the future."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offer cakes, chocolates and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
For more information, visit www.floward.com