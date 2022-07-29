Floods in UAE: Hypermarket chain announces 24x7 service for affected residents

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 11:19 AM

A major retailer has announced that some of its branches will now remain open all day to serve residents affected by floods that have battered the country this week.

In a message on social media, Sharjah Co-op stated that delivery services would also be available.

"Our middle and eastern areas branches are now open around the clock to serve the community," it said

The company also posted a video of staff mobilising to ensure sufficient stocks of food and basic supplies.

Residents hailed the company's efforts in helping the community during the disaster. "Really appreciated, good job," said one on the store's Instagram page.

Some roads, tourist attractions and areas had to be closed as a safety measure when incessant rains battered parts of the country. Shees Park in Khor Fakkan was closed temporarily due to unstable weather conditions. The coastal city’s municipality said the park would remain closed “until further notice”.

The Sharjah Police had appealed to residents not to go to the country’s eastern region unless necessary. In an advisory on social media, the police told residents to wait for torrential rains and flash floods to clear.

