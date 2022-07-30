Floods in UAE: Emirati businessman donates 300 hotel rooms to shelter victims

Donation will help over 600 people, says Ministry of Community Development

Photo by Shihab

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 4:37 PM

A leading Emirati businessman has pledged 300 hotel rooms to support the UAE government's efforts to shelter families affected by torrential rain and floods in the country's Eastern regions.

Emirati businessman Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor has pledged 300 hotel rooms belonging to the Al Habtoor Group in partnership with the Ministry of Community Development.

The capacity of these rooms exceeds 600 people, said the Ministry in a press release. In addition, hundreds of hotel units in Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain have also been provided to those affected by the rains.

"Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor's initiative comes within the framework of strengthening the efforts made by various parties and at all levels to ensure that the process of sheltering families affected by rain and floods in the Eastern regions is completed as quickly and comprehensively as possible," said the Ministry of Community Development in a statement.

The UAE witnessed three days of adverse weather conditions, including record-breaking rainfall. In the Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, causing seven deaths and leaving hundreds of residents stranded.

ALSO READ:

Fujairah has been one of the most impacted after receiving the highest rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.

Other hotels have also extended their support to affected families. The Address Palace Beach Resort Fujairah hosted several families free of charge on the first night of the floods after they were stranded and couldn't reach their homes.

- dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com