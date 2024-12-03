Floating farms in UAE: Firm explores projects to grow food with water produced naturally on site

Photos: Supplied

An Abu Dhabi-based startup is exploring options to pilot its floating farms in the UAE. These farms could could “transform underutilised coastal areas into productive agricultural zones”, a top executive said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Saeed Alhassan Alkhazraji, founder of Manhat, explained that the agricultural system is designed to utilise open-water surfaces for crop cultivation.

“Currently, there are no floating farms in the UAE or the Gulf region. However, countries like Bangladesh have implemented floating agricultural systems, showcasing their potential," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In Bangladesh, these systems rely on local, biodegradable materials such as water hyacinths and straw, layered with quick-rotting plants to create fertile platforms for cultivation. Bamboo structures provide stability, enabling their use in flood-prone areas,” Dr Saeed added.

Dr Saeed Alhassan Alkhazraji

Manhat aims to integrate its patented natural water distillation technology in the farms. “Unlike traditional floating farms that rely on external water sources, Manhat’s floating farms will produce their irrigation water on-site using a sustainable, electricity-free process. Mimicking the natural water cycle, Manhat's devices capture lost evaporated water from open water surfaces and condense it into freshwater, ensuring a self-sufficient, environmentally friendly system. This innovation reduces dependency on conventional water sources and eliminates carbon emissions during water production.”

The deep tech startup — which recently turned five — is seeking investment and government support to launch pilot projects.

The two main challenges in implementing floating farms are funding and regulatory approval, according to Dr Saeed. To address these, the company plans to launch an in-land pilot project using an artificial pool with wastewater to validate the concept’s economic feasibility and environmental impact.

“This demonstration will serve as a proof of concept to attract stakeholders and streamline regulatory processes," noted the Manhat founder.

The company has tested its devices in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Ports. “Another project involved placing devices in an inland artificial pool containing desalination by-product water. Our devices successfully converted this wastewater into freshwater suitable for irrigation without electricity, demonstrating a zero-carbon footprint process.”

Manhat’s devices are not commercially available yet. As a deep-tech startup with a hardware-based product, its focus is ensuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency. “Multiple trials and pilot projects are underway to optimise the technology before its market launch,” said Dr Alkhazraji.

Manhat has participated in multiple accelerator programmes, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF).