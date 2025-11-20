Flights cancelled, delayed at Sharjah due to foggy weather; airport issues advisory

Sharjah Airport has advised passengers to pay attention to possible changes in flight schedule, as a monster fog that descended on the UAE this morning caused flight delays and cancellations.

"A number of flights have been cancelled and delayed due to the weather conditions," the airport said.

An advisory has been issued to passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify the status of their flights.

Residents earlier reported visibility dropping to less than 500 metres in several areas as they commuted through the morning fog. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman. The first warning was released shortly after midnight as visibility deteriorated sharply.