Dubai: Flights cancelled, diverted as Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport closes amid protests

Several flights between Dubai and Nepal have been affected following the abrupt closure of Kathmandu International Airport on Tuesday due to widespread protests in the Asian country.

Flight FZ 539 by flydubai from Dubai International (DXB) to Kathmandu Airport (KTM) on Tuesday (September 9) was diverted to Lucknow, a flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“Passengers (are) provided with refreshments and will return to Dubai later today (September 9)", the airline spokesperson added. Other flydubai flights, including FZ 540 from Kathmandu to Dubai, as well as FZ 573/574 and FZ 575/576, on September 9 have been cancelled as well.

“Passengers whose travel plans have been affected will be provided with accommodation, as required, and will be rebooked on the next available flights. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” flydubai added.

Customers are advised to contact the flydubai contact centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, visit the flydubai travel shop, or reach out to their respective travel agent for rebooking or refund options. Customers are also advised to update their contact details by visiting website and to check the status of their flights for the latest information.

Meanwhile, both Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways don't have direct flights to Nepal. Khaleej Times is awaiting a statement from Sharjah-based Air Arabia on any flight disruptions.

Nepal's 'Gen Z' protests

Massive demonstrations – dubbed as 'Gen Z' protests – against widespread corruption have spread in Nepal. Young Nepalis, many in their 20s or even younger, joined demonstrations in their school or college uniforms demanding that the government lift a ban on social media and seriously tackle corruption.

Last week, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which was not blocked.

Dissatisfaction has grown, and protesters have trooped to the streets. Things, however, have taken a violent and deadly turn when 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the "Gen Z" protests on Monday.

This prompted Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday "in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems," he said in a statement.