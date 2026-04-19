Flexible learning, safety rules: All you need to know before UAE schools reopen on Monday

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As schools across the UAE prepare to welcome students back for in-person learning from Monday, April 20, educators are working to ensure a smooth and safe return — particularly for families still overseas or unable to rejoin immediately.

While classrooms are set to reopen, the transition will vary across schools depending on readiness and student circumstances. Not all schools, however, will reopen on April 20, since return to in-person learning is subject to KHDA approval.

Updated guidelines allow schools to switch between in-person and remote learning if required, ensuring flexibility in response to changing circumstances. In line with these measures, clear safety protocols are also in place to manage any alert during school hours and to prioritise the wellbeing of students and staff at all times.

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Here’s a clear breakdown of what parents and students can expect.

When will students return to in-person learning?

All public and private schools, nurseries, and kindergartens will resume face-to-face classes from Monday, April 20, 2026, following a nationwide directive from education authorities.

Is the return happening in phases?

Yes. Schools are adopting a phased approach based on readiness. Institutions must receive approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) before reopening. Some schools may also undergo inspections, with continued monitoring after reopening.

Will school timings be the same on Monday?

Not entirely. Many schools are introducing staggered start times, ranging from around 7am to as late as 10:30am. The first half of the day in many institutions will focus on final checks, orientation, and internal walkthroughs.

Will school buses be operational?

Most schools are expected to resume normal bus services from Monday, with schedules aligned to revised start times. However, parents are advised to check directly with their school transport provider, as timings and routes may vary depending on staggered openings and safety coordination

How have schools prepared for reopening?

Schools have undergone safety inspections, staff training, and operational readiness checks. KHDA field visits have been conducted to ensure compliance with safety standards and readiness protocols.

Updated guidelines also allow schools to switch between in-person and remote learning if required.

What happens if an alert is issued during school hours?

Clear safety procedures are in place:

Students and staff move immediately to designated safe zones, away from windows

Teachers conduct rapid attendance check-ins

Each zone is supervised by a trained wing leader not assigned teaching duties

Students remain in these areas, until all clear

Can parents collect children during an alert?

No. Students will remain on campus in secure areas until an official all-clear is given. Schools will not release students during an active alert.

Parents are advised not to call schools during such periods so staff can focus fully on safety and supervision.

What if families are on the move during drop-off or pick-up times?

If an alert occurs while families are in transit, they are advised to move to the nearest safe or covered area. If already on campus, they should follow school instructions and proceed to designated safe zones.

What will students experience initially?

The first week will focus on structured reintegration, including age-appropriate safety awareness sessions and emergency drills. These are designed to build confidence and familiarity with procedures, not cause alarm.

Schools will also prioritise emotional reassurance, routine-building, and restoring a sense of normalcy.

Will extracurricular activities resume?

Outdoor activities remain restricted for now. However, indoor physical education and extracurricular activities may resume where they comply with KHDA guidelines.

Why were schools in distance learning?

Schools shifted online on March 2 as a precautionary measure due to regional security concerns linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The measure was initially temporary but extended in phases until the current return to in-person learning.

Can schools switch back to remote learning again?

Yes. Schools are expected to remain prepared for rapid transitions between physical and remote learning if required, depending on evolving circumstances.

Will hybrid learning be allowed?

Private schools may adopt hybrid or rotational learning models, but only with regulatory approval and readiness in place.

How will teacher workload be managed under hybrid models?

Schools are required to ensure teachers are not simultaneously managing in-person and remote classes, to maintain teaching quality and manageable workloads.