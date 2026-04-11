UAE flag stocks run low, prices climb after Sheikh Mohammed’s call

Within hours of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum urging residents to raise the UAE flag, demand surged across markets, leading to shortages and rising prices.

Following the Dubai Ruler’s call, traders in Deira's Old Souq said the sudden spike in demand in UAE flags caught many by surprise, with stocks running low.

Abdul Badi, a trader of flags and gift items in the souq said that there is an absolute shortage of UAE flags in the market right now. “We are trying to source flags from different places, and some customers are even placing special orders to get them made,” he said.

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Abdul badi added that due to the high demand, prices have gone up. “A medium-sized flag that usually sells for Dh10 is now being sold for around Dh20, and people are still buying without hesitation.”

Shamweel TM, another Deira Old Souq-based trader, also said that supply issues have been worsened by delays in shipments. “Some of the shipments from China are stuck, which has reduced availability in the market,” he said.

Shamweel added that to meet demand, flags are now being produced locally in the UAE. “We have placed an order to produce flags here in the UAE making flags in different sizes, following proper guidelines. Right now, prices vary depending on size, starting from Dh10 and the price increases based on the size,” he said.

According to him, interest from residents has been overwhelming. “We are receiving around 10 to 15 calls every day asking if flags are available. People are ready to buy as soon as they find stock,” he added.

Limited stocks available

A visit by Khaleej Times to discount centres in Dubai and Sharjah also show the same trend, with limited stock available and continuous footfall of customers asking for flags.

At a discount store in Deira, Dubai, an employee said that UAE flags are currently among the most in-demand items. “Customers often walk in and ask about availability, with many buying them on the spot. While the store still has some stock, it is running low due to the surge in demand,” said Aleem, a merchandiser at the store.

A similar situation was seen at a discount centre in Sharjah, where a staff member said almost every customer entering the store is asking for UAE flags. “Stocks are limited, and despite efforts to bring in more, flags are emptying quickly,” said the employee.

“However, because of the demand, we have asked our local supplier to fill our shelves soon,” added the employee.

Employees at the discount centre and traders at the market said the strong response shows how eager residents are to participate, with many keen to display the national flag following the leadership’s call.