Fix Dessert gets Dubai-it award in business project category, Sheikh Hamdan announces

Fix Dessert, the brand behind the viral 'Dubai Chocolate', has won the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Business Category, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday, October 24.

"Sales of Dubai-style chocolate surged by 1,234% in one year, and today, these products are sold in markets around the world and at more than 100 airports," the Dubai Crown Prince said.

The brand, founded by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, grew from a home-based business in Dubai into a global success. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the Fix Dessert team, adding: "this is the spirit of Dubai-it: transforming a simple home-based business into a global success."

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Sheikh Hamdan announced the launch of the Dubai-it Award on June 24. The annual award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach, celebrating achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success.

How Dubai Chocolate took the world by storm

Fix Dessert became synonymous with the term 'Dubai Chocolate' after launching its viral pistachio kunafa chocolate bar, which sparked global demand for the uniquely Dubai-inspired treat.

As the dessert sensation gained popularity worldwide, customers clamoured for a taste, prompting several brands to create their own versions. FIX, however, continued to build its identity around the original creation that helped put Dubai-style chocolate on the global map.

The chocolate's popularity has also translated into significant sales at Dubai's airports. In the first half of 2025 alone, Dubai Duty Free sold Dh165 million worth of Dubai chocolates, according to its CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, who shared the figures on Dubai Eye.

Around 2.5 million bars of UAE-based chocolates were sold during the period, accounting for 40 per cent of all confectionery sales. Cidambi noted that the success of homegrown brands also benefits the local economy, as the revenue generated flows back into the UAE.

From viral chocolate to new flavours

Fix has continued to build on its global popularity with new creations and collaborations. The brand previously teamed up with Sheikh Hamdan to develop an exclusive chocolate flavour inspired by his personal taste and his love for halawt, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert.

It has also expanded its range with new offerings, including 'Time to Mango', a tropical-inspired flavour.