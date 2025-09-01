First UAE solo woman biker to display motorcycle at Sharjah storytelling forum

Visitors to the Sharjah International Narrator’s Forum will have the unique opportunity to see the motorcycle of Fatima Al-Lughani, the first Emirati woman to travel solo on a motorcycle. She will showcase her bike along with the tools that made her remarkable journeys possible.

The 25th edition of the forum will also feature Ibrahim Al-Zuhaili, an Emirati traveller who has visited 189 countries, authored books, and became the first to establish a travel magazine in the UAE.

Both Al-Zuhaili and Al-Lughani will take part in special sessions to share their journeys, inspiring a new generation of adventurers while connecting their modern explorations to the rich legacy of Arab travellers such as Ibn Battuta and Ibn Majid.

This year, Mohammed Al-Mar, a distinguished Emirati writer, storyteller, and traveller — who continues to write in the travel literature genre — will serve as the honourary figure for this year’s celebrations, further emphasising the forum’s focus on travel narratives and cultural storytelling.

Cultural initiatives

The forum’s silver jubilee celebration will also introduce innovative cultural initiatives such as the Dialects Laboratory project, storytelling caravan 'Silk Road', and other interactive experiences designed to transform how heritage and travel stories are preserved and shared.

The Silk Road caravan will recreate the spirit of ancient caravans within the premises of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Attendees can walk though the Institute and experience stories firsthand, making the exploration of cultural heritage interactive.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Dialects Laboratory represents a major scientific initiative aimed at preserving Emirati dialect. Experts and researches will contribute to documenting linguistic traditions, ensuring they are preserved for future generations.

Celebrating 25 years

Since its launch on September 27, 2001, the Sharjah International Narrator’s Forum has grown from a local cultural event into an internationally acclaimed platform celebrating global storytelling traditions. It began as a tribute to the late Emirati storyteller Rashid Obaid Al-Shouq and has since become a vital space for preserving and promoting popular heritage across cultures.

"Celebrating 25 years of the forum, we not look to the past but to the future, and we affirm that the story will remain a part of the connection between people," said Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre at the Sharjah Heritage Institute.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, said: "This forum is a time for loyalty and an occasion to honor and repay the builders of the nation, the protectors of heritage, and the guardians of memory, as well as a platform to celebrate those who deserve it."

Over the years, the forum has welcomed participants from more than 30 countries, honoured over 80 storytellers, and built a comprehensive library of publications, establishing itself as a bridge between cultures and generations. As it marks its silver jubilee, the forum continues to connect heritage with contemporary audiences through the timeless art of storytelling.

An extensive lineup of activities

Under the theme 'Tales of Travellers', the event will host 120 storytellers, experts, and researchers from 37 countries, with the Republic of Maldives serving as the guest of honour. The programme celebrates legendary figures in travel literature, including Ibn Battuta and Ibn Majid, whole also highlighting modern Emirati travellers — reflecting the forum's commitment to bridging past and present.

This year’s programme features an extensive lineup of lectures, seminars, sessions, and exhibitions led by 45 researchers and experts. More than 40 workshops have been designed for both children and adults, alongside over 30 new book releases, including a special series dedicated to reviving texts of Arab travellers.

International academic participation includes Dr Claudia Triso, the first translator of Ibn Battuta’s work into Italian, as well as students from universities in China, Italy, Egypt, and other countries. The University of Sharjah will also conduct specialised workshops, including hands-on sessions on historical tools like astrolabes.

Technological innovation will play a key role this year, with the forum incorporating AI and new artistic forms, such as visual storytelling workshops conducted in English. Specialised sessions are scheduled from September 15 to 18, alongside an enhanced program for adult storytellers featuring numerous courses and workshops.