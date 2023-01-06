First timers and regulars - Emirates Draw MEGA7 kicks off 2023 in style
The first winners of the new year in Emirates Draw's weekly game were recently announced and while winners hailed from multiple backgrounds, the popular Sunday game had more female winners this week than ever before.
Tauseef Shaikh won Dh77,777 by matching five out of seven numbers in the main draw, while Kesavan Gurusamy was among the raffle winners taking home the only Dh77,777 prize. Lama Rihana, and Brenda Whelan were among the 19 raffle winners winning Dh10,000 each. The joyous winners talked about their winning journeys upon the announcement of the results and shared how their win with Emirates Draw has put a whole new perspective for their new year.
One of the two main draw winners who won Dh77,777 by matching five out of seven balls is Tauseef Shaikh, a 36-year-old Indian national who has been purchasing two to three monthly entries from Emirates Draw since the launch of its first draw. Shaikh, who has worked in the service industry and has resided in the UAE for the past seven years, mentions his thoughts on his win, "I was thinking that here is another year that is going to be just the same, but then I saw the congratulatory email from Emirates Draw, and my perception drastically changed." The winner will use his winnings to assist his family back home. He advises others to play the game and discover the wholesome joy of winning. My friends and my colleagues at my workplace are celebrating my win by participating in the next game.
A story with a similar draw participation timeline as Shaikh is Kesavan Gurusamy, a 47-year-old Indian national and engineer professional, who started playing Emirates Draw a few days after its launch. The father of two gratefully narrates the moment when he submitted his entry for the New Year draw, "When I purchased my ticket on the 31st of December 2022, my son’s university fees were on my mind, and I thought to myself if I win any prize amount will help fulfil this responsibility." Gurusamy indeed won, and he intends to use a portion of the winnings to help a few children he has supported in India for the past two decades. His unique message to all fellow participants is, "I am a shy sort of guy and not an expert in draws, but you can learn from my perseverance and play for a better tomorrow".
Almost a year later, Lama Rihana, a Lebanese national residing in the UAE since 2015, came across Emirates Draw while surfing the net and, since then, participated periodically. The 40-year-old registered nurse and manager at a healthcare facility was one of the raffle winners of Dh10,000 in the new year's game. "I have to say I had doubts about winning and the game's authenticity, but when I won, that was the turning point. The whole game journey is crystal clear and guides you throughout your participation with notifications and updates. I am delighted with my cash prize and intend to use it to travel around Europe this coming summer!" she said excitedly.
More recently, the compelling story of Brenda Whelan, a 46-year-old British national, who created an account with Emirates Draw a day before the actual draw and nailed her win for the first time in her life. She has lived in the UAE for almost a decade and works as a primary school teacher. The morning before New Year's Eve, while sipping her coffee, Whelan read the news and noticed Emirates Draw's winner story. She got inspired to participate in the draw, and since nothing was planned for New Year's Eve, she registered and bought her first-ever ticket. Whelan fondly recalls that day saying, "I have not participated much in raffles and have, in fact, never won anything in my life, so this has been a delightful experience and an amazing way to start my new year with my first win!" Brenda is looking forward to a family vacation once her child's exams are over, and this winning amount came in at the right time! She persuades others to add joy to their new year by participating in the upcoming draws, "I have told everyone at my workplace, and they are all trying their luck with this amazing game!"
The exclusive Dh180 million grand prize, the largest in the MENA and Asia regions, is yet to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast on January 8 at 9 PM UAE time.
The upcoming game will be live streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.