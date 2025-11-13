Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

The UAE achieved a milestone on Thursday by successfully conducting a test flight of a cargo drone manufactured in the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi-based company Lodd, which specialises in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and AI-driven logistics delivery solutions, conducted the first flight of its Hili drone in the presence of royals, senior officials, and media personnel.

“Today, we achieved a major milestone, not only for Lodd or Hili, but for the entire UAE. It's a realisation of national vision to produce design and innovate here in the UAE, for the world. We consider this a national innovation. It is a milestone we planned two and a half years ago when we started this project. So we finished this programme, and we made the promise to make the first flight on November as scheduled,” Rashid Al Mannai, CEO of LODD, told Khaleej Times in an interview after the successful flight on Thursday.

“We continue with this flight test campaign, which will last around six months, and then we will start the initial operating test campaign. We are working very closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for certification. We are establishing a specific programme for GCAA to certify this aircraft, and it may take almost two years,” he said, adding that after finishing the test campaign, Hili will enter into almost a year of operation test campaign.

The Hili aircraft can transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances of nearly 700 kilometres, powered by a hybrid propulsion system that combines electric and internal combustion technologies within a modular design, ensuring high levels of efficiency, safety and sustainability in aerial cargo operations.

One pilot operating 100 drones

Lodd also signed cooperation agreements with ST Engineering Commercial Aerospace and Skyports Drone Services.

The agreements were signed by Rashid Al Mannai and Kevin Chow, executive vice-president of ST Engineering, and Alex Brown, CEO of Skyports Drone Services.

Al Mannai added that the two companies are interested in using this aircraft.

“In five to 10 years, this aircraft will become much smarter. Also, when the certification is in, we will see this aircraft optimise the logistics sector. You'll be able to receive your goods when you order them on the same day, not the next day,” Al Mannai said during the interview.

While commenting on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and GenAI, he explained that these new technologies will play a major role in the development of advanced air mobility, especially for the logistics sector.

“AI automation will allow one pilot to operate hundreds of aircraft at the same time. It will also integrate the aerial segment with the ground. For cargo, aircraft will be able to land in, and the AI will schedule and automate an autonomous ground vehicle to load. Secondly, through automatic tracking, customers and the stakeholders will be able to see the status of their products,” he added.