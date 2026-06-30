Carriage 1, Seat 1: Meet UAE citizen who got Etihad Rail's most historic ticket

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live coverage as Etihad Rail begins first passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah]

An Emirati person of determination was selected to occupy Seat 1, Carriage 1 on Etihad Rail’s inaugural trip from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. Hamad Mansour Albloushi was nominated by his sister and chosen for his dedication to serving others.

When not working at his day job as a customer happiness executive at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, the Fujairah resident volunteers to help the less fortunate. Speaking to Khaleej Times from the Premium Lounge of the Mohamed bin Zayed City station, Hamad explained his joy when he first learnt of the news.

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“I was surprised and incredibly happy at the same time,” Hamad said. “What made the moment even more special was finding out that I had been nominated by my family to represent the community of the UAE. Their trust and belief in me meant everything. It was a double celebration — being selected and being nominated by my family. I truly felt proud and honoured."

Hamad said the experience of riding the train was smooth and well organised. “Everything was made easy for us, from entering the station to boarding the train and arriving at our destination,” he said. “The team provided every comfort on board, making the journey truly memorable.”

What he enjoyed most was being part of the UAE's historic milestone. “It was a proud moment for every Emirati,” he said. “I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to our wise leadership for their ambitious vision and continuous support. Without their forward-thinking leadership and dedication to developing our nation, achievements like this would not have been possible. Today, we are all proud to witness the remarkable progress of the UAE.”

The selection process for passenger No.1

It was on Friday that Etihad Rail announced a nationwide campaign titled 'The Passenger Who Represents Us All', inviting people across the UAE to nominate someone who has made a meaningful difference to their community through dedication, generosity or selfless service.

Hamad was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by people across the country and became the very first passenger to travel on the UAE's national passenger rail network as the inaugural scheduled service departed Fujairah at 5.34am. Hamad was honoured for his commitment to his community and humanitarian work through organisations including the Emirates Red Crescent and Jusoor Al-Khair.

"When I sat down in Seat 1, Coach 1, it struck me that this wasn't just my journey, it was the beginning of millions of journeys that will follow. It's a privilege I'll never forget," Hamad said.

The aim of selecting passenger No.1 through nomination was to celebrate individuals whose contributions positively impacted the lives of those around them, whether through community service, volunteer work or acts of kindness.