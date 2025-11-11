UAE to launch first national museum guide ahead of ICOM Dubai 2025

The UAE is set to launch its first comprehensive national museum guide, mapping every museum across the country as part of efforts to strengthen access to culture and heritage.

The project, now 80 per cent complete, is being developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. The announcement came during a press conference hosted by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This project will serve as a central reference for all museums in the country. It was developed through a collaborative effort between ICOM, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and four master’s students of culture and museum studies,” said Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE.

The event marked the start of preparations for the 27th General Conference of ICOM, the world’s largest global gathering of museum professionals, to be held in Dubai from November 12 to November 17 under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Themed “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,” the conference will be hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region for the first time. It will bring together more than 4,500 participants from across the world, including museum leaders, cultural policymakers, and academics.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said the conference underscores Dubai’s growing role as a bridge for global cultural dialogue. “Museums today are more than places of preservation. They are spaces of participation and innovation that reflect how societies evolve,” she noted.

ICOM President Emma Nardi highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Dubai, saying the city represents “the future in a rapidly changing society.” She reflected on her recent visit to the Museum of the Future, calling it a symbol of how technology and culture can converge to shape what lies ahead.

“This edition of ICOM is not only the first in the region but also one that speaks directly to the next generation. The success of this conference will depend on how intelligently we use technology to connect communities,” she said.

Nardi also announced that ICOM will deliver its first-ever Sustainable Practices in Museums Award during the conference’s gala dinner in Dubai, recognising institutions leading in environmental and cultural responsibility. She added that the organisation has launched a new initiative called ICOM for Peace, uniting museum communities around the world in promoting dialogue amid global conflict.

Medea S. Ekner, Director General of ICOM, said the conference will explore how museums can inspire and educate in a world defined by innovation and artificial intelligence. “Museums are no longer spaces of reservation. They are spaces of participation, creativity, and exchange,” she said.