More than 700 events planned for UAE's first national Early Childhood Week

Families across the UAE can look forward to more than 700 events during the country's first national Early Childhood Week, with a new initiative allowing children to take part in activities alongside a parent or caregiver.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, announced that 130 entities will participate in the programme, offering opportunities for children to learn and play across all seven emirates.

The week will run from November 16 to 22, 2026, as part of the UAE's Year of Family programmes led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority as part of the UAE’s Year of Family programmes.

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Bashayer Al Shamsi, adviser to the UAE Minister of Family, said the activities were designed to give families opportunities to learn, play and explore together and to take those experiences back into their daily lives.

"The aim is for every family in the UAE to find a suitable opportunity to participate with their children,” she said.

Events across emirates

In Abu Dhabi, dedicated museum tours will help children explore art, culture and heritage with their families. The activities will encourage them to observe, ask questions and talk about what they see, turning a museum visit into an opportunity for both learning and conversation.

Dubai's Community Development Authority will offer a miniature-city experience, with children moving between stations for learning, play and creativity. The activities will introduce ideas around health, protection, inclusion and sustainability in a child-friendly way.

In Sharjah, the House of Wisdom will host sensory experiences for babies and young children accompanied by their caregivers. The programme will include early-years books, age-appropriate play and exploration, alongside performances on selected days.

Ajman's heritage market will give children the opportunity to manage stalls with help from their families. They will display their products and creations and interact with visitors, developing responsibility and communication skills in a setting that celebrates Emirati heritage.

In Fujairah, illustrated vocabulary cards will help children learn Emirati words with their parents or grandparents. Families will be able to take the cards home and use them in everyday conversations to build children’s Arabic vocabulary.

Umm Al Quwain will offer a young-presenter experience, allowing children to try presenting programmes, asking questions and holding conversations in a studio setting.

In Ras Al Khaimah, activities delivered by the Higher Colleges of Technology will feature learning-through-play stations focused on research, discovery and invention. Education students and early childhood specialists will help deliver the experiences, which Al Shamsi said would also extend to some other emirates.

School activities that continue at home

A planned initiative with the Ministry of Education will bring children together with a parent or caregiver for short reading, play and discovery activities at school.

Families will then take educational cards home to repeat the experiences, helping children build familiarity and confidence until they can carry out similar activities with their peers, Al Shamsi explained.

The emphasis, she said, was on making family participation part of everyday life rather than limiting it to a single event.

Sana Suhail said the first nationwide edition would unite the emirates around a shared approach to early childhood and allow institutions across different sectors to contribute their expertise.

“The first national edition is particularly significant because it brings all the emirates together around a shared vision for early childhood,” the minister said.

Dates to watch for; how to plan a visit

Ahead of the week, a musical performance in collaboration with the UAE's National Orchestra is planned in Abu Dhabi on November 12. Al Shamsi said families and children would be able to attend the evening performance.

Sana Suhail also announced cooperation with UNICEF for a children's run and a blue-themed campaign coinciding with World Children's Day on November 20. The official programme lists an Abu Dhabi National Fun Run on that date as part of the Go Blue campaign.

Families can browse the programme at ecweek.ae. Al Shamsi said the website would provide activity dates, locations and suitable age groups, helping parents and caregivers choose experiences that match their children’s interests and needs. New additions and schedule changes will also be shared online.

The website will offer family resources, including a new guide with practical ideas for strengthening communication and a collection of 100 ideas for shared family moments.

The new guide was developed in collaboration with the Executive Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, through its behavioural science group, Suhail said.

The minister expressed hope that the programme would help families establish lasting habits rather than simply fill a week’s calendar.

“We hope this week will be an opportunity for families to come together around their children, and that these experiences will be the beginning of habits that continue in our daily lives even after the week has ended,” she said.