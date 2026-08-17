UAE becomes first in the world to approve pill to treat non-segmental vitiligo

UAE has become the first country in the world to approve an oral treatment for non-segmental vitiligo, giving eligible patients aged 12 and above a new treatment option.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved a new therapeutic indication for RINVOQ (upadacitinib) to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with non-segmental vitiligo whose condition requires systemic therapy medicines that circulate throughout the body.

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Vitiligo is a skin condition in which areas of the skin lose their pigment, causing white patches to appear. It occurs when melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, are destroyed. The exact cause is not fully understood, although an autoimmune response is considered one of the main factors. Vitiligo is not contagious.

The latest approval is significant because it adds an oral systemic treatment to the options available to eligible patients with non-segmental vitiligo.

RINVOQ is taken orally once a day and is now licensed in the UAE for patients who meet the approved medical criteria.

The condition can affect different parts of the body and may be more noticeable in people with darker skin. Not every white patch is caused by vitiligo, making medical assessment important for diagnosis and treatment. Depending on the type and extent of the condition, existing treatments can include topical medicines, phototherapy and laser-based treatments.

The EDE said the approval reflects the UAE’s advanced regulatory framework and its efforts to respond to global scientific developments, strengthen the pharmaceutical sector and accelerate access to innovative treatments.

The authority also urged people who notice unusual changes in skin colour to consult a specialist to support early diagnosis, proper assessment and selection of the most appropriate treatment.