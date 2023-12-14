First encyclopaedia of UAE history launched, tracing Emirati story from thousands of years ago

From adults to young kids, people have given up their favourite food, sodas, cosmetics and fashion brands that are supporting 'genocide'
The rise of the UAE in just a few decades has served as an inspiration for the world. One would wonder, when and how did it all begin? This new encyclopaedia answers the question.
The National Library and Archives (NLA) recently launched the first encyclopaedia of UAE history in a glitzy Abu Dhabi ceremony attended by prominent cultural and academic figures, including specialists, experts and researchers.
The project, which seeks to preserve the memory of the nation, compiles the NLA's "holdings and treasures of historical records, documents, and sources on the Gulf region ... and the UAE", according to the national library's director-general, Abdullah Majed Al Ali.
Behind this encyclopaedia are scientific committees and teams that comprise renowned, carefully selected researchers, academics and intellectuals.
"The Encyclopaedia of UAE History is distinct from all others by virtue of its documented and authentic historical information that provides various users a broad fund of knowledge and ready access to the UAE ancient and glorious history which the UAE founder and builder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan considered the real and essential gateway to understanding the present and perceiving the future," Al Ali said.
It will be initially issued in a digital format consisting of seven sections — the first of which focuses on the UAE’s geography, location, area, natural resources and physical features. The other sections will deal with the country's history.
It is expected to be completed in five years, according to the authority.
As part of the process, the NLA encourages and welcomes the participation of scientific and cultural institutions, researchers and specialists to further enrich the encyclopaedia.
History holds a special place in the UAE. As the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has said: "The history of man on the UAE land is a story that dates back thousands of years and which is told to future generations and the world. The deserts, mountains and seas bear witness to the greatness of man and the manifestations of his creativity and resilience in the face of life’s hardships.
"This land bears evidence of successive civilisations that survived despite the harsh circumstances and great challenges through the impressive determination of its great men, thanks to whom it currently enjoys this development, prosperity, and progress."
ALSO READ:
From adults to young kids, people have given up their favourite food, sodas, cosmetics and fashion brands that are supporting 'genocide'
This year's most popular movies, celebrities and most-talked-about events make the list
There has been a significant disconnect from Arabic due to openness to other cultures and people speaking English as a common language
The challenge starts on December 16 and will go on until March 4th, which marks World Obesity Day
The issue of hackers streaming a message for viewers remained unresolved at time of publication on Monday
The old temple had an economy around it, supporting around 500 to 600 small shops selling flowers and worship items to devotees visiting the complex daily before the start of the day
They will join their colleagues, including doctors and nurses who have started treating and giving medical assistance for the injured
Pameela's journey from uncertainty to being celebrated as a symbol of excellence in Abu Dhabi has prompted her to reflect on the twists and turns that led her to this remarkable moment