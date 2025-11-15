Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

Hamad AlShehhi’s journey from selling Nol cards at Dubai Metro to becoming one of the first Emiratis to hold a senior role in rail operations is a story of determination, ambition, and breaking barriers in a highly technical field.

Hamad recounted that his career began as a station agent shortly after completing national service. During an induction tour, he noticed the lack of Emirati representation in specialised train operations and engineering roles. Motivated by this gap, he resolved to become the first Emirati duty manager in train control.

Speaking at a recent event hosted by the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Hamad shared how he mastered complex rail systems, gained trust, and eventually took responsibility for operating depot trains — a role rarely entrusted to newcomers.

After a year without a single operational error, he advanced to mainline operations and became a certified trainer and assessor, issuing operational licenses.

Today, he works as a senior controller in the Operations Control Centre, where he mentors 11 national employees, including 7 Emirati women who operate trains across major networks. His achievements were recognised at the Nafis Awards, where he won second place in 2024 and first place in the Specialised Jobs category in 2025.

Hamad’s story was shared during the graduation ceremony for participants of Ras Al Khaimah’s “Estaed” programme — an initiative aimed at preparing and upskilling Emirati talent for the modern workplace.

Dr Tamer Elkordy, a training expert and professional organisational development consultant, spoke about his role in preparing participants throughout the three-month journey. “It wasn’t just about acquiring new skills; our challenge was to shift their way of thinking and reach a certain mindset,” he explained, adding that the programme is rooted in the belief that “success does not wait , it is created through specific competencies.”

While technical skills accounted for roughly 20 per cent of the training, Dr Elkordy emphasised that emotional intelligence (EQ) represented the core. “EQ was, without a doubt, the skill they graduates were most passionate about. Emotional intelligence is the most prominent requirement in today’s workplace,” he noted.

Boosting confidence

Another participant in Ras Al Khaimah’s “Estaed” programme, Ayman Ahmed, highlighted the initiative’s strong impact on improving his workplace readiness and communication abilities. Already working in the Human Resources Department’s corporate communications division, he joined the programme to further enhance his skills, especially English, and said the training helped him communicate more effectively with the public and job seekers.

Ahmed said the most valuable outcome was gaining self-confidence, particularly in public speaking. With the guidance of Dr Elkordy, he learned to overcome fear by practising repeatedly until he felt comfortable addressing audiences. He added that the programme benefited both his professional and personal life, helping him connect with others. “I truly recommend it to anyone seeking to develop their skills and keep learning,” he said.

For 22-year-old Aisha Nasser Al Teneiji, the programme has helped her gain practical skills and multiple job opportunities, sharpening essential workplace skills such as emotional intelligence, professional communication, customer service, and CV writing.

Before joining, she had applied for more than 20 jobs without success. “After developing myself and attending all the courses, employers started discussing opportunities with me,” she said, noting she has now received more than 10 job offers and is considering which one to accept.

Organised by the Human Resources Department in collaboration with institutional partners, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirates Foundation’s Dawamee Programme, the three-month programme offered training in technical skills, professional communication, emotional intelligence, data analysis, artificial intelligence applications, and English language proficiency.

The “Estaed” programme reflects ongoing efforts in Ras Al Khaimah to equip Emirati talent with contemporary skills and enhance their competitiveness in the labour market, while fostering confidence and professional growth among a new generation of national professionals.