Watch: UAE debuts its first official birthday song

The UAE Year of Community has launched the country’s first official Emirati Birthday Song, marking a defining moment that transforms a familiar tradition into a shared national identity.

The groundbreaking initiative, developed through a nationwide campaign with Ferjan Dubai, brings together voices from across the Emirates to create a melody that belongs to everyone who calls the UAE home.

The project, a nationwide campaign, invited contributions from across the country, reflecting the UAE’s spirit of inclusivity and collaboration. Schoolchildren, poets, casual singers, and passionate musicians were all involved in the making of this song, ensuring that the community was truly represented.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ferjan Dubai included the joyful voices of children and the iconic rhythms of daily life, echoing the real sounds and stories of communities across the UAE.

Listen to the new Emirati happy birthday song here:

Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said: “At Ferjan Dubai, we believe the most powerful stories are the ones rooted in daily life, shared between neighbours, families, and friends. The Emirati Birthday Song captures those very moments. It carries the sounds, memories, and cultural details that define life in the UAE. Working with the Year of Community allowed us to transform local contributions into a genuine community effort.”

The Emirati Birthday Song is now available for public sharing and use across all platforms. Families, schools, and communities are invited to sing it, share it, and make it a part of every celebration.