The time is not too far when companies will start delivering products and parcels before they are even ordered by customers, thanks to the artificial intelligence which will predict consumers' behaviours, according to customer service industry executives.

“For the operational processes, we've been using AI for a very long time. When anybody opens an Amazon app or website, the experience is unique, based on what we know about their preferences, and so on and so forth. A comedian once joked that Amazon will start delivering parcels before we've ordered the parcels. I was thinking, that's actually true, because predictive modeling tells us, through AI, that you're going to order something, and we put it in a warehouse closest to you so we can get it to you very fast,” said Zertashia Awan, Director Customer Experience — Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, Amazon.

“Some of it is a little bit spooky, but I think those are the foundational elements. With AI capability increasing, we're able to do that even more,” she said during a panel discussion at the CX Evolve 2025 UAE Edition conference.

Many believe that the adoption of AI is a must now for companies in order to understand their customers' trends and priorities.

Organised by Khaleej Times, the conference attracted a large turnout of professionals from both the public and private sectors to discuss and explore the evolving landscape of customer experience.

The conference also marked the unveiling of the UAE’s Top CX Influential Leaders list, celebrating pioneers and market leaders in the field. The conference was organised under the title of 'CX for growth: Turning experience into revenue'.

Orlando Beakbane, principal customer success manager, enterprise, Braze; Nasser Al Balooshi, managing director, Chalhoub Group; Mary Oxley, vice president marketing and sales, DHL Global forwarding Middle East and Africa; Zertashia Awan, director customer experience - Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, Amazon; Maaz Zahid Qureshi, vice president for digital, customer experience, AI and innovation, Adnoc, also addressed the panel discussion.

Katie Allen, head of advertising and revenue, Khaleej Times, moderated the panel discussion.

Maaz Zahid Qureshi said AI is now capable of looking at a real-time context and generating insights and actions, and that's a huge leap forward in how personalisation used to work.

“We've reached a point in time where the creative output, whether it is in terms of content or composition or marketing, it is reaching a point where you can see it becoming really high quality. We see the biggest impact right now in the prediction models and the forecast models, and the planning models in terms of future trends,” he added.

Voice communication is back

In terms of usability, Qureshi added that the way people think of mobile apps, portals, and all of those things will fundamentally shift in the near future. “The conversational layer will take over.”

Zertashia Awan added that the role of voice communication is coming back into fashion again.

“We used to call for everything, and then we all moved to text and digital. AI is going to bring voice back to customer experience, where customers don't do anything themselves. They just talk to AI, just say what they need, and Amazon figures out what and how, and all the rest of it. The agentic technology to enable that voice experience view is going to be one of the biggest ones,” said Awan.