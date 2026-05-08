UAE firms race to meet 10% Emiratisation target as 2026 deadline nears

With the deadline to meet this year’s 10 per cent Emiratisation target fast approaching, human resources professionals across the UAE are under growing pressure to recruit and retain more Emirati talent.

The UAE government has mandated that private sector companies with 50 or more skilled employees must increase their Emirati workforce by 2 per cent annually, aiming to reach a 10 per cent target by the end of 2026.

This initiative is part of a broader national strategy to integrate UAE nationals into the private sector and reduce reliance on expatriate labour. Companies failing to meet these quotas face significant financial contributions, previously termed fines, which amount to Dh6,000 per month for each unfilled skilled position, accumulating to Dh72,000 annually per gap.

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To support this transition, the government introduced the Nafis programme, which offers salary subsidies, supplementary income, and career development support to make hiring Emiratis more financially viable for businesses and attractive for the talent pool.

Despite the challenges, leading companies in the region are adopting long-term strategies to not only meet the quotas but to foster sustainable career growth for UAE nationals.

Raghda Fatme, HR Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate and Head of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim, emphasised that their approach goes beyond mere compliance. “At Al-Futtaim, we view Emiratisation as a long-term investment, not a compliance exercise. Our strategic focus is on building talent for the country, not only for Al-Futtaim,” she said.

Raghda highlighted the company’s comprehensive development programmes designed to equip Emirati talent for success across the private and public sectors. “This is reflected in the journeys of many Emiratis who began their careers with us and later moved across the market. When reflecting on their professional success, many consistently trace it back to the strong foundation they built with us, often saying, ‘Al-Futtaim was my school.’”

The company’s Sinyar platform supports talent from early school engagement through to leadership pipelines. However, Raghda noted that retaining talent requires addressing the evolving expectations of the new generation. “We address this through continuous engagement, structured guidance, and leadership that remains fully committed to advancing the Emiratisation agenda. In terms of targets, we remain on track to achieve the 10% goal, with a clear focus on sustainable integration rather than short-term milestones.”

Jacob, group chief human resources officer at Aster DM Healthcare, stated, “We are on track to meeting our Emiratisation targets, supported by a focused approach to both attracting and retaining Emirati talent. Our aim is not just acquisition but to thrive, add value and flourish within the sector.”

A significant part of their strategy is the QIMAM programme, launched in April 2026, which aims to strengthen the senior Emirati leadership pipeline. “The programme is open to both internal and external candidates, with an immediate focus on a few critical roles to be filled by H1 2026 — reflecting our commitment to placing Emirati talent in impactful, decision-making positions,” Jacob explained.

He acknowledged the industry-wide challenge of finding experienced Emirati talent for specialised roles amid intensifying competition. “Retention therefore requires a strong focus on career progression, engagement, and purpose. “

He added: ”We believe sustainable Emiratisation is built through long-term capability development. Programmes like QIMAM reflect this commitment by investing in our people and building talent from within, we are confident in meeting national targets while strengthening our future leadership pipeline.”