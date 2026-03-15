Analysis finds global headlines about UAE 'disruption' lacked data

A media analysis by Dubai-based strategic communications firm TawasulComms has found that major international outlets used headlines suggesting disruption or instability in the UAE during recent regional developments, while the articles themselves often lacked sufficient data to support the scale of those claims.

The 17-page report, titled “Headlines and Reality: Narrative Framing of the UAE in Global Media,” was shared with Khaleej Times ahead of its public release. It analysed international coverage of the UAE — with particular focus on Dubai — published between February 28 and March 10, covering the period when Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted the region.