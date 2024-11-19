Fireworks, free entry: Ras Al Khaimah announces New Year's Eve celebration festival

Renowned artists are set to perform at the event, including Mukhtaar (Arabic rap), Fahmil Khan Band (Bollywood music), and an international DJ
As New Year's Eve, one of the UAE's biggest events draws closer, Ras Al Khaimah has announced an extensive celebration for the occasion.
The RAK NYE Festival will take place on December 31, 2024 and has free entry for all visitors. However, some activities along with food and beverages will be chargeable. The site – located at a short 4-minute drive from BM Resort – will have parking spots close to the festival grounds.
Aside from food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines, there will also be a bar where visitors can choose to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Renowned artists are set to perform at the event, including Mukhtaar (Arabic rap), Fahmil Khan Band (Bollywood music), and an international DJ. The fireworks display will begin just before midnight.
The fireworks can be enjoyed from several vantage points, including the entire Marjan Island, the waterfront area between Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the RAK NYE Festival grounds, and parking zones like Dhayah, Jais, Yanas, and Rams.
BBQ is only allowed in the Al Rams Parking zone, which is equipped with designated BBQ areas and disposal bins for charcoal. Visitors must ensure they use these bins and avoid burying charcoal in the sand.
This zone is family-friendly, providing a safe and comfortable environment for grilling. To use this area, make sure to register your vehicle online in advance.
For those bringing caravans or RVs, Dhayah Parking zone offers spacious camping facilities opposite the festival grounds. If you prefer tent camping, Al Rams Parking zone provides designated areas with access to BBQ facilities. Both zones are close to the event while providing a comfortable camping experience. Vehicle pre-registration is mandatory to ensure smooth entry and exit.
