UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

With over four million Indian expatriates in the UAE, the Indian community is gearing up to celebrate Diwali on Monday. However, residents are urged to avoid using fireworks, as authorities have consistently warned that their sale and use without a licence is strictly prohibited.

Dubai Police and other authorities have repeatedly highlighted the serious legal consequences for violations, including heavy fines and imprisonment, stressing that celebrations must prioritise safety and responsibility.

Each year, Dubai lights up for Diwali with a wide range of festivities — from spectacular public events featuring government-approved fireworks and laser shows to elaborate displays in shopping malls and hotels, as well as intimate gatherings within Indian residential communities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But here’s what residents need to know about firecracker use and related permits ahead of Diwali to ensure both personal and public safety.

Legal status and penalties

1. Are fireworks allowed in the UAE for Diwali celebrations?

No. Residents must refrain from using or selling firecrackers. Authorities have repeatedly reminded the public that trading or using fireworks without a licence is strictly prohibited across the country.

2. What penalties exist for violating these rules?

Officials have previously stated that trading fireworks without a licence is illegal and can lead to severe penalties, including at least one year in prison and fines of no less than Dh100,000. Individuals involved in importing, exporting, manufacturing, or selling firecrackers without authorisation face strict legal consequences.

3. When was this advisory issued?

Although the advisory was issued during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr earlier this year, the same rules apply to Diwali celebrations, which sometimes see families and children using fireworks.

4. What does the law say about fireworks?

Under Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019, fireworks are classified as explosives. Licenses are required to possess, import, export, manufacture, or transport fireworks. The law broadly defines explosives as any chemical compound that, when ignited, produces pressure, heat, or speed capable of causing harm. Article 3 emphasises that possession, acquisition, and transport of explosives without a proper licence are strictly prohibited.

5. Are there specific rules in Dubai?

Event organisers must have prior permission from Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality to use firecrackers. In recent years, Dubai Municipality inspectors have actively cracked down on the illegal sale of fireworks during Diwali.

Safety measures and enforcement

6. How are authorities in Dubai ensuring safety ahead of Diwali celebrations?

Ahead of Diwali, authorities carry out strict enforcement campaigns to confiscate illegal fireworks and prevent unsafe celebrations in neighbourhoods. Residents are urged to report any suspected illegal activity via the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

7. Why are authorities so strict about fireworks?

Authorities have launched repeated awareness campaigns over the years to confiscate illegal fireworks, curb their sale, and educate residents about the dangers associated with them. The aim is to ensure that all festive occasions — regardless of faith or community — are celebrated safely and responsibly.

8. Are there real-life examples of fireworks accidents?

Yes. The UAE Public Prosecution earlier shared a tragic case where a father gave his son money to buy firecrackers. When the boy and his friends tried to ignite them, strong winds caused the explosives to misfire, resulting in a serious explosion and severe injuries. This serves as a reminder of how quickly celebrations can turn dangerous when safety rules are ignored.

9. What should parents do to keep children safe?

Authorities urge parents to educate children about the risks of fireworks and discourage them from handling or purchasing them. Fireworks, though seemingly harmless, are explosives that can cause burns, injuries, and permanent disabilities. Parents of children caught using firecrackers can also be held accountable. Explosions can damage property and the environment. Fireworks are particularly dangerous for children, who may be unaware of the risks.

10. Can residents legally host fireworks displays in Dubai, and what is required?

Only licensed businesses can legally host fireworks displays, and they must obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. The application process is simple, with online registration, instant approval upon payment, and a fee of Dh 2,000 plus minor administrative charges. Individual residents are not permitted to hold fireworks displays — these are strictly reserved for official, regulated events.