Fire at Ajman's residential Corniche Towers brought under control

Ajman Civil Defence teams successfully brought an accidental fire under control after it broke out in one of the Corniche Towers.

Emergency response and firefighting operations began immediately after the incident was reported.

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Authorities said the tower was evacuated as a precaution to ensure the safety of residents while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

They added that the fire was prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings, and response operations were carried out until the situation was brought under control.