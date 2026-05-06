Fire breaks out at under-construction building in Dubai Marina

A fire broke out on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at an under-construction building in Dubai's Marina, according to two eyewitnesses who reported hearing lots of sirens in the area.

The two sources added that firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire to bring the flames under control. Visuals from the area showed thick smoke billowing in the sky as a result.

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No more information on the incident was immediately available. Dubai media office has not issued any statements until now.