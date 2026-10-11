Fire breaks out at warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra; firefighters on site

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and updates on the incident

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 9:57 PM UPDATED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 10:09 PM
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Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out at a warehouse in the Al Dhafra area on Sunday evening, October 11, 2026.

Emergency teams have been deployed to deal with the incident, while authorities continue to monitor the situation, Abu Dhabi Police confirms.

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Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and updates.

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On September 30, Abu Dhabi authorities brought a fire at a waste collection site in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi under control.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority had responded to the incident, with cooling and smoke extraction operations carried out afterwards. No injuries were reported.

Last month, authorities in Abu Dhabi also brought a fire at a warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area under control on Thursday afternoon, September 3.

Abu Dhabi Police said that its teams, alongside those from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, had responded to the blaze.

In a subsequent update, authorities confirmed that the fire had been brought under control, with cooling and smoke extraction operations underway.

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