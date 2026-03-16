Fire breaks out in Umm Al Quwain after building was 'targeted'; no injuries
The concerned teams in the Emirate have taken the necessary measures to deal with this incident
- PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Mar 2026, 2:26 PM
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The media office of the Umm Al Quwain government confirmed that a building in the emirate was targeted with a march plane.
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This caused a fire without any injuries reported. The concerned teams in the Emirate have taken the necessary measures to deal with this incident.
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The specialised authorities warned the public not to circulate rumours and retrieve information from official sources only.