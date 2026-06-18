Fire breaks out on top floors of Dubai's Emirates Financial Towers

Eyewitnesses reported seeing orange flames erupting from the building in the early hours after midnight on Thursday morning

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 12:51 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A fire broke out across the top floors of the North Tower of the Emirates Financial Towers in the early hours after midnight on Thursday morning. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing clouds of smoke billowing out of the tower. Orange flames could also be seen erupting from the top floors of the building. 

Recommended For You

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

Several Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon: Lebanese state media

Several Israeli strikes hit south Lebanon: Lebanese state media

Sharjah’s new Dubai road links: How Dh750-million project will ease traffic

Sharjah’s new Dubai road links: How Dh750-million project will ease traffic

 

Authorities were at the site in minutes with multiple police cars present. The road, Al Sukook Street, leading to the building was closed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Traffic and pedestrians were also being prevented from accessing the area as part of multiple safety measures being undertaken by the authorities. 

The reason behind the blaze remains unknown as authorities continue their efforts to extinguish the fire.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US-Iran MOU includes immediate, permanent end to war on all fronts, CNN reports

2

Iran military warns Israel of 'harsh response' if Lebanon attacks continue

3

UAE busts plot to distribute drugs in country, reveal identities of 24 criminals

4

India's new investment rules for NRIs: What they mean for UAE residents

5

Sharjah’s new Dubai road links: How Dh750-million project will ease traffic