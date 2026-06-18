Fire breaks out on top floors of Dubai's Emirates Financial Towers

A fire broke out across the top floors of the North Tower of the Emirates Financial Towers in the early hours after midnight on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing clouds of smoke billowing out of the tower. Orange flames could also be seen erupting from the top floors of the building.

Authorities were at the site in minutes with multiple police cars present. The road, Al Sukook Street, leading to the building was closed.

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Traffic and pedestrians were also being prevented from accessing the area as part of multiple safety measures being undertaken by the authorities.

The reason behind the blaze remains unknown as authorities continue their efforts to extinguish the fire.