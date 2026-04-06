Accidental fire breaks out in clothing warehouse in Sharjah

Civil defence teams in Sharjah are responding to an accidental fire that broke out in a clothing warehouse in Industrial Area 10.

The incident was reported at 12.51pm today, on Monday, April 6.

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Sharjah Media Office confirmed that civil defence teams, supported by specialised units from the Sharjah Police General Command, are on site working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Sharjah Police said they will update residents with the latest details as they become available.

Sharjah Police also urged the public to rely only on official sources and follow information through authorised channels.