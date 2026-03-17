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UAE
Fire breaks out at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone due to drone attack; no injuries
Civil defence teams are working to bring the incident under control
PUBLISHED:
Tue 17 Mar 2026, 4:57 AM
By:
Yasmin Hussein
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