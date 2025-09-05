Fines, food sampling: How Ajman steps up crackdown on school canteens

Ajman Municipality has launched an intensified crackdown on school canteens across the emirate, implementing stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of students and staff as the new academic year commences.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Khaled Maeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman, emphasised that this proactive approach aims to uphold the highest standards of food safety and hygiene in schools.

He noted: "Our proactive approach ensures that every meal served in schools meets stringent safety criteria, safeguarding the health of our students and the community."

He added the municipality's comprehensive inspection campaign focuses on several key areas:

1. Accreditation of food suppliers

The municipality has established a rigorous accreditation process for school food suppliers. This includes verifying the safety and quality of food provided to students. Suppliers are required to submit detailed information about their facilities, meal transport methods, and supplied food items. The accreditation is valid for one year and involves a fee of Dh500. This measure ensures that only approved suppliers are permitted to provide food to schools, thereby maintaining high standards of food safety.

2. Training for canteen staff

School canteen staff are undergoing training on best health practices to ensure the preparation and handling of food meet the highest safety standards. This training covers various aspects of food safety, including hygiene practices, food storage, and handling procedures, to minimise the risk of foodborne illnesses.

3. Regular food sampling

The municipality will conduct periodic analysis of school food samples at no cost to ensure the health and safety of students. These analyses will test for various parameters, including microbiological and chemical contaminants, to ensure that the food served meets safety standards.

4. Intensified inspections

Inspection campaigns in schools across Ajman are being intensified in coordination with strategic partners. This includes approving swimming pools in educational buildings in accordance with health and safety standards and performing environmental measurements of indoor air quality in classrooms and school laboratories. These inspections aim to ensure that all aspects of the school environment adhere to health and safety regulations.

5. Penalties for Non-Compliance

The municipality has outlined specific penalties for non-compliance with food safety regulations.

Penalties may include fines, suspension of operations, or revocation of accreditation, depending on the severity of the violation. These measures are in place to ensure that all school canteens operate in compliance with established food safety standards.

Through stringent regulations, continuous training, and rigorous inspections, the municipality aims to uphold the highest standards of food safety and hygiene in schools. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure the well-being of students and staff throughout the academic year.