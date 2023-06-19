Partner Content By KT Engage
Find your own slice of adventure at GLITCH, the city's newest gaming arena
The brand-new indoor activity complex is ready to take excitement to new heights, redefining the boundaries of experiential attractions
The temperatures are soaring outside but does the fun stop? Never! Brace yourselves for a thrilling and whimsical adventure as Dubai's latest entertainment destination swings open its doors to visitors today. Channel your inner adventurer at Al Ghurair Properties' new family-focused entertainment centre 'Glitch', that aims to add a new flavour to the entertainment landscape in the UAE with 30-plus interactive attractions for children and adults, including ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, a virtual reality (VR) arcade and bowling, among others.
Spanning across 40,000 sq ft on level two of the Al Ghurair Centre, the gaming complex is designed for all family members from the age of 4 and above and is home to 'Dubai's only' indoor roller glider 'Sky Surf', which allows visitors to zip through the ceiling from 10-metres in the air, embodying the feeling of flying.
Prepare to be amazed by Newton's Wall, the ultimate climbing challenge that pushes thrill-seekers to test their physical and mental prowess, and a ninja warrior-style course Kazu that allows both kids and adults to take part in a series of physical challenges that are designed to test strength and agility. Children as young as four can experience one of the main attractions at the park, Pandora's Peak, a climbing challenge made up of clouds. The youngsters can clamber their way from level to level, through cotton candy clouds until they reach the top. Meanwhile, Loop-de-Loop takes children on a rousing journey of twists and turns before they zoom down a 10-metre-high platform.
But wait, there's more! Tucked away within GLITCH is a gaming paradise 'GamePort Arcade', that caters to all age groups, providing a perfect blend of classic, nostalgia-inducing video games and the latest Virtual Reality (VR) experiences. GLITCH is also home to BeastBowl, an eight-lane bowling centre fitted with state-of-the-art automated scoring from Brunswick. So, rally the troops and rack up those monstrous strikes and spares!
Speaking about the new launch, Anwar Atari, CEO, Al Ghurair Properties - residential and commercial, said: "The modern mall has transformed from being mere shopping destinations to being dynamic entertainment hubs and socialising spaces. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by moving away from the traditional approach to presenting new offerings to customers. We custom design our venues and attractions to be different, to meet the changing needs of new generations, and to exceed the expectations of our customers."
Fantastically fun, GLITCH is just a stone's throw away from the mall's food court, where a number of dining options can be found enabling visitors to refuel and recharge after an action-packed day. So, are you ready to Glitch? Gather your friends and family, and get ready for a day of endless fun and adventure.
GLITCH is open from 10am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. For ticket prices and further information, follow GLITCH on social media @glitcharabia or visit www.glitcharabia.com.
Weekday package prices start at Dhs35 for any two experiences, Dhs65 for any three experiences and Dhs100 for any six experiences.