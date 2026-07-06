Dh1,000 for 1kg lost: Rewards to be given to non-winners in RAK Fitness Challenge

A reward of Dh1,000 should be given for every kilogram of weight lost by each participant in the second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge.

This applies to those who did not make it into the list of twenty winners, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in appreciation of their commitment and determination to achieve the goals of the health initiative.

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He stressed that the initiative was not just a competition to win places, but a community project aimed at promoting a culture of health and physical fitness and establishing healthy lifestyles among members of society.

He noted that everyone who committed to taking on the challenge and succeeded in improving his health is a winner who deserves recognition.

RAK Crown Prince said: "We believe that true victory begins with overcoming oneself, and everyone who participated in this initiative and worked hard to improve their health and physical fitness is appreciated and valued."

The reward seeks "to encourage them to continue this healthy journey, and to reinforce the conviction that every step towards a healthier life is an achievement worthy of celebration," the leader added.