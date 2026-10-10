Brother recounts final hours of UAE woman found dead after going missing in RAK

A 50-year-old Emirati woman who went missing in Ras Al Khaimah is believed to have walked nearly 2km in her final hours before she was found dead, according to her brother, who has recounted her last known movements.

Sheikha Al Hamir Alshemeili, who had been receiving psychiatric treatment for more than 25 years, left a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah at approximately 6.50am on Tuesday, October 6. Her brother, Mohammad Al-Hamir Alshemeili, believes she died around three hours later, although the official time and cause of death have not been confirmed.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammad pieced together the events of his sister’s final morning, from her departure from the hospital to the area where she was eventually found.

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Sheikha had been admitted to hospital on Monday, October 5, and received an injection that night, according to her brother.

The following morning, she reportedly used a chair to climb over a hospital wall before leaving the premises.

“She placed a chair against the wall, climbed onto it and jumped over,” Mohammad said.

He said his sister then walked towards a nearby residential neighbourhood, passing between houses before she was eventually found near Ras Al Khaimah Club in Seih Al Araibi.

Mohammad estimated that she had covered nearly 2km on foot. He believes the prolonged walk, combined with her medical condition, may have affected her physical state. However, there has been no official confirmation of what caused her death.

The family has also raised questions about how Sheikha was able to leave the hospital unaccompanied. Mohammad said he wished relatives had been informed sooner, as they could have joined the search and helped identify places she might have gone.

Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed Sheikha’s death on Thursday, October 8, after issuing a public appeal earlier that morning seeking information about her whereabouts.

The authority extended its condolences to the family, praying for Allah Almighty to grant her mercy and a place in Paradise.

Quiet woman, preferred being alone

For Mohammad, the loss of his sister brings back memories of a gentle, quiet woman who preferred peaceful surroundings and rarely interacted with people outside her immediate family.

He recalled that Sheikha’s mental health difficulties began during her early teenage years, around the time she was in her first year of secondary school.

The family had suffered a tragedy when their younger brother, who was born in the mid-1980s, died of natural causes at approximately one or two years of age.

Mohammad believes the loss deeply affected Sheikha, who gradually began showing changes in her behaviour.

“She was affected by his death. From that time, little by little, her psychological condition began to change,” he recalled.

Over the years, Sheikha became increasingly withdrawn, choosing to spend much of her time alone rather than socialising with others.

“She was always by herself. She did not like noise and preferred quiet places,” Mohammad said.

Even ordinary household sounds, such as maintenance or repair work, could disturb her, he explained.

Despite her reserved nature, Mohammad remembered his sister as someone who was gentle, peaceful and never caused problems for those around her.

“She never harmed anyone. She was always peaceful and kept to herself,” he said.

He recalled that Sheikha was particularly comfortable around him, even though she generally preferred spending time on her own.

As the family mourns her death, relatives, friends and members of the community have been reaching out with condolences and prayers.

Mohammad also expressed his gratitude to Ras Al Khaimah Police, particularly officers at Al Mamourah Police Station, for their efforts to locate his sister.

He thanked the officers for their care, vigilance and dedication in searching the surrounding areas, saying they treated Sheikha as though she were a member of their own family.