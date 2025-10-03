UAE's Filipinos worry as people 'driven out of homes' after earthquake in Cebu, Philippines

Remote communities in the Philippines remain shrouded in darkness after a deadly earthquake knocked out power lines and devastated towns on September 30 in the northern area of Cebu, leaving at least 72 dead, hundreds injured, and thousands without homes.

For many Filipinos in the UAE, the quake brought a wave of panic and helplessness as they worried for loved ones back home. Josie L., a 55-year-old single mother working in Dubai, told Khaleej Times the chilling moment she heard from her son in Cebu on Tuesday. “He sent me a video of him shaking, telling me he was at the mall and was scared it would collapse because of the strong quake,” she said. Thankfully, her family and their home were spared.

Another Dubai resident said she was at work when her mother messaged her about the quake, leaving her anxious until she could confirm her family was safe.

The impact was felt beyond Cebu as well. L.R., whose family lives in Iloilo City on Panay Island, north of Cebu, said her 61-year-old mother rushed outside as the ground shook violently.

“Several of our neighbours also ran outdoors in alarm,” she said. While grateful that the shaking eventually subsided without major damage, she admitted she worries for her mother, who lives alone.

Scenes of chaos

Cebu residents described scenes of chaos and disbelief. It was 9.59pm local time (5.59pm UAE time), and Michael Jude Gean Alburo was watching Netflix with his senior citizen mother and 12-year-old son when the quake hit. “It was very intense. You couldn’t move or stand. I fell on the floor and grabbed my son, covering him with pillow and foam and whatever I could grab,” he said.

“I couldn’t stand to get my mom. The earthquake lasted probably 30 seconds to a minute. When it stopped, we rushed to check on my mom — thankfully she was okay. We went outside and people were screaming and the city was in darkness,” he added.

He described collapsed buildings and families sleeping in makeshift tents on the streets as he drove to get his wife and youngest son with autism who were at his mother-in-law’s apartment.

An Abu Dhabi resident with family in Bogo City, the quake’s epicentre in Cebu, painted a grim picture of life on the ground. “A lot of people were driven out of their homes,” said Jessica P., a retail supervisor.

“Aftershocks came every 30 minutes to an hour, nonstop. Thankfully, everyone in my family is safe. A huge branch of the mango tree in our yard fell on the kitchen roof, but otherwise they were unharmed.”

Focus on recovery

Days after the disaster, she added that many grocery stores remained shut, gasoline stations were jammed with long queues, and several buildings had either collapsed or were left dangerously tilted. With electricity cut off and water pipes damaged, families resorted to sleeping outdoors, relying on the few shops still open to buy flashlights and nylon tents.

Even from abroad, the tremors reverberated in unexpected ways. Carrie-ann Garlick Pryke, a Dubai resident working in recruitment, said her assistant in Cebu managed to keep working thanks to a power bank, though many in the area were left scrambling for basic needs.

Another Dubai-based business owner whose team is based in Cebu said she gave her staff a day off to recover, help in local shelters, and process the traumatic experience.

For now, the focus remains on recovery. Communities are appealing for urgent aid — water, rice, canned goods, and tents — as many continue to endure sleepless nights under the open sky, bracing for the next aftershock.