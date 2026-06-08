UAE-based Filipino recounts panic to check on family after deadly Philippine earthquake

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines left at least 15 dead and more than 100 injured, prompting anxious moments for thousands of Filipinos living in the UAE as they scrambled to reach family members in affected areas.

The powerful quake hit the Mindanao region at around 7.37am local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor, which struck at a depth of about 35 kilometres, caused buildings to collapse, triggered emergency sirens and forced residents to flee their homes.

As rescue and recovery efforts continued and authorities assessed the extent of the damage, many UAE residents with family in the affected region anxiously waited for updates.

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One of them was Abdulhamid Bandon, a UAE-based content creator whose mother, sister, and nephew live in Poblacion, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat — one of the areas that experienced strong shaking.

Speaking Khaleej Times on Monday, he said the earthquake was unlike anything his family had experienced before. “This time the shaking was extremely strong in Palimbang. We have experienced earthquakes before, but my family said this was one of the strongest they can remember.”

His elderly mother who is an octogenarian, and has lived through several previous tremors, was particularly shaken by the experience. Abdulhamid said his relatives immediately left their home and sought safety outdoors.

“My mother, sister, and nephew told me it was the first time they had felt an earthquake of this intensity. The situation was serious enough that people were advised to stay outside rather than remain in their houses.”

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active zone where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently. Along with neighbouring Indonesia and Japan, the country regularly experiences powerful seismic events.

Anxiety from thousands of kilometres away

Like many overseas Filipinos, Abdulhamid first learned about the disaster through social media and messages from friends. The distance between the UAE and the Philippines only added to his anxiety.

He recalled waking up to a flood of notifications before rushing to contact his family. “I was shocked when I saw the updates. Friends started sending messages and I immediately called my family to check if they were safe before responding to anyone else.”

Communication proved difficult in the immediate aftermath as internet services were disrupted in some areas.

“I wanted to make a video call, but the internet connection was down. I had to rely on direct phone calls, which made the wait for answers even more stressful.”

Communities seek safety

According to Abdulhamid, many residents gathered in open spaces and temporary evacuation areas as municipality authorities monitored the situation and warned of possible aftershocks.

He praised local officials for assisting affected families and helping residents spend the rest of the day safely, away from damaged structures.

“My mother, sister, nephew and several relatives are currently staying at the Barangay Dumulol gymnasium, which is about a five to 10-minute drive from our home in Poblacion, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

"My mother is too frightened to return home at the moment because she's worried there could be more aftershocks. They've decided to spend the night at the evacuation centre, along with many other families who have also taken shelter there and in a nearby school.

The fence around our house has collapsed, and officials are still assessing the damage. The local authorities have been doing everything they can to keep residents safe and ensure those affected are being looked after.”