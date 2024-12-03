Filipino politician files counter claim from UAE after complaint in Philippines

A former Philippine presidential spokesperson, who is facing a complaint related to alleged illegal offshore gaming operations, has submitted a counter affidavit.

Harry Roque posted a Facebook Live on Tuesday, saying he was in Abu Dhabi to notarise the counter-affidavit at Philippine mission in the UAE.

Roque served as the presidential spokesperson of former President Rodrigo Duterte from 2017 to 2018, and from 2020 to 2021. The complaint against Roque stemmed from his inclusion in the organisational chart of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) that listed him as its ‘legal counsel'.

Philippine authorities said the now-shut gaming company, Lucky South 99, conducted illegal gaming activities, including human trafficking cases involving individuals allegedly running the Pogo.

Roque has not appeared in public for several months but posted updates on Facebook. The Philippine Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday they have received the counter-affidavit. "Lawyers of Roque submitted a counter-affidavit that was notarised in Abu Dhabi, Philippine prosecutor-general Richard Anthony Fadullon told reporters in Manila.