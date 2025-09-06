  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg40°C

UAE: Filipino overseas voter registration to resume on December 1 ahead of 2028 elections

Filipinos abroad who will be at least 18 years old on or before May 8, 2028, are eligible to register as overseas voters and participate in the 2028 Philippine elections

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 4:39 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Viral Turkish chef Ozdemir Burak severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

UAE: Viral Turkish chef Ozdemir Burak severs all ties with Dubai restaurant CZN Burak

Dubai: 22K gold price crosses Dh400 per gram for the first time

Dubai: 22K gold price crosses Dh400 per gram for the first time

Dubai: Two injured after driver loses control of lorry, crashes into bus stop

Dubai: Two injured after driver loses control of lorry, crashes into bus stop

Filipino expats in the UAE who are not yet registered as overseas voters can apply for registration starting December 1, 2025, to take part in the 2028 Philippine national elections.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced via its official Facebook page that overseas voter registration will begin on December 1 and run until September 30, 2027 — a 22-month window for eligible Filipinos abroad to register.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE: Roblox disables chat function for users amid safety concerns

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

Indian rupee slips to record low against UAE dirham; apex bank intervention likely

thumb-image

UAE weather: Rains expected; temperatures to dip to 29ºC in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

12 years lost: How this Dubai man battled drugs, and a life of fear, pain

 

Filipinos abroad who will be at least 18 years old on or before May 8, 2028, are eligible to register as overseas voters and participate in the 2028 Philippine elections to vote for the next president, vice president, 12 senators, and one party-list representative.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Where to register

Applications for registration/certification can be done at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Philippine Consulate in Dubai, or any designated registration centers in the Philippines

Requirements

Applicants are advised to bring the following requirements:

  • Valid Philippine Passport

  • Seafarer's Record Book (SRB) for seafarers

  • For dual citizens: Original or certified true copy of Order of Approval of Filipino Citizenship or Identification Certificate.

Top foreign posts

The Philippine missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are among the foreign posts with the highest number of overseas voters. During the last presidential elections in May 2022, Dubai saw a total of 60,393 Filipino expats who cast their votes — it was the highest number of overseas voters among Philippine foreign service posts all over the world since overseas voting began in 2004.

History was also made when internet voting was introduced in the midterm elections this year, which resulted in the elimination of queues at Philippine missions to cast ballots.

As of last count by the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) in December 2024, there are 189,396 registered Filipino voters across the UAE — 123,502 of them are from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and 65,894 are in Abu Dhabi.