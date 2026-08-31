Filipino expat wins Dh25,000 with Big Ticket number inspired by wife’s birthday, anniversary

Big Ticket’s third weekly E-draw for August has awarded four winners from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines, with each taking home Dh25,000.

The latest winners join a growing list of participants who have walked away with cash prizes through Big Ticket’s weekly draws.

From a first-time winner to long-time participants who have tried their luck for years, each winner had a unique journey to their unexpected cash prize.

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Kamrul Idrish Miah

Kamrul Idrish Miah, a 40-year-old driver from Bangladesh, has been living in Al Ain for the past 17 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating every month as part of a group.

Kamrul chose his winning ticket based purely on intuition, a decision that led to his first-ever Big Ticket win.

Sharing his reaction, he said, “I chose the number because I had a good feeling about it. When I received the winning call, I was so happy. I couldn’t believe that I had finally won.”

Speaking about his plans for the prize, Kamrul said, “The prize will be split among our group, and with my share, I hope to invest in a business and build something for the future for my family.”

Jay Michael Peralta Gines

Jay Michael Peralta Gines, a 43-year-old from Luzon, the Philippines, works in operations support and has lived in Abu Dhabi with his wife for the past 17 years. He first discovered Big Ticket through social media and has been participating every month since 2023 as part of a group of eight.

Explaining how he chose his winning ticket, Jay said, “I combined three dates that are very special to me, my wife’s birthday, our anniversary and my birth month. I felt there was something meaningful about that combination, so I decided to go with it.”

When the winning call came late at night, Jay was unsure whether to answer but quickly realised it was the call he had been waiting for. “I almost didn’t answer because it was so late, but when I heard Richard’s voice, I knew it was Big Ticket. I was overjoyed when he told me that we had won.”

Mohammed Mamun

Mohammed Mamun, a 31-year-old businessman from Bangladesh, has been living in Ajman with his brother for the past six years. He first discovered Big Ticket through YouTube and has been participating every month for the past two years as part of a group of 20 people.

Mohammed initially thought the winning call was spam and did not believe the news until he checked the result on YouTube himself. Seeing that their number had won felt like a miracle, especially as the group had chosen the number at random, making his first Big Ticket win even more unexpected.

Binod Sebastian

Binod Sebastian, a 41-year-old nurse from Kerala, India, has been living in Abu Dhabi with his family for the past 10 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating every month as part of a group of five people.

Reflecting on his first-ever win, Binod said the winning ticket had been selected by one of his friends, making the call an especially happy surprise. After participating together for years, finally seeing their group win made the moment even more meaningful for him and his friends.

Binod plans to use his share of the prize towards his daily expenses and confirmed that the group will continue buying tickets every month.