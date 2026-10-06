‘Thought I was dreaming’: Filipina reveals plans after Big Ticket Dh20 million win

For Filipina expat Bernadetta Azucena, a Dh20-million Big Ticket win has come at a time when she is away from the UAE recovering from an injury — and facing some very real family responsibilities.

Azucena, who lives in Ajman, had returned to the Philippines on September 30 for surgery after twisting a bone in her right arm in a roadside accident. The injury had made it difficult for her to work and write, prompting her husband to send her home for treatment, as there was nobody in the UAE who could take care of her. She had been working in the UAE since 2016, most recently as a secretary, before her contract came to an end.

Then came the news that would change the family’s financial future. The winning ticket was bought by a group of 22 relatives and friends who have been participating in Big Ticket together since 2017. The members take turns choosing tickets, with the winning ticket selected under Azucena’s name this time. But the Dh20-million prize will not belong to one person. It will be shared among all 22 members of the group.

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‘I thought I was dreaming’: UAE resident misses winning call

When the winning call came, Azucena was thousands of kilometres away in the Philippines — and fast asleep. During the draw, it was 1am in the Philippines, and she initially struggled to believe what her husband was telling her after the call. “When my husband video-called me and told me that we had won, I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I even asked him to show me the video because I was still confused and couldn’t believe what had happened. But, of course, I was very thankful,” said the 42-year-old Filipina.

The reality sank in only later, when she realised Big Ticket had been trying to reach her. Azucena said she was so overwhelmed when she finally spoke to the organisers that she initially misunderstood even the number of people in her group. “I was completely shocked and couldn’t even compose myself. I was so overwhelmed when I finally received their call that I even said there were only 10–12 members in our group, but later I realised that there were actually 22. It felt like I wasn’t hearing or understanding clearly what they were telling me at that moment.”

For a group that has been buying tickets together for nearly a decade, the win is about more than the size of the prize. Azucena said the members have different responsibilities and challenges, but the money gives all of them an opportunity to tackle some of those pressures.

“Winning means a lot to all of us. It gives us the opportunity to pay off our debts and provide better opportunities for our children. Each one of us has our own problems and responsibilities, so this blessing will mean something different to each member. We are all very grateful and hope to use our share wisely to improve our families’ lives and build a more secure future.”

Housing loan, car loan and daughter’s future top her list

For Azucena and her family, the immediate priorities are practical. She plans to use her share of the winnings to clear the family’s housing and car loan. “We will pay off our housing loan, which still has nine years remaining, as well as our car loan. Another important priority for us is to save for our daughter’s future.”

Despite being back in the Philippines for her surgery, Azucena does not see the win as an end to her UAE chapter. She had only recently returned home for the operation and expects to come back to the UAE.

“I just came back to the Philippines on September 30. Our initial plan was for me to come back for surgery, and once I have fully recovered, I plan to return to the UAE, as my husband is still working there.”

The winning ticket was selected under Azucena’s name, but she said this was part of the group’s usual approach of taking turns. This time, however, the numbers were chosen slightly differently after the group opted for the 2+4 promotion. “The selected ticket is under my name. However, this time, since we availed of the 2+4 promo, six out of the 22 members chose the numbers, and the winning number was chosen by one of those six members.”

And despite landing a Dh20-million prize, the group is not planning to stop buying Big Ticket tickets. Azucena said previous stories of people winning more than once encouraged the group to keep trying.

“We had seen news before about some people winning twice or even three times, so we thought, why not give it a try as well?”

For Azucena, raffles and promotions have always been something she enjoyed entering. She has previously won smaller prizes, including a gold coin, shopping coupons and cash — but said this win is on an entirely different scale.

“Actually, I have always been a fan of raffles and promos. I really enjoy joining them whenever I have the chance. I have won a gold coin from a water company, Dh250 coupon and Dh500 from a radio station and Dh10,000 from a mall raffle. This is my biggest prize so far, although of course, this time the prize will be shared among our group members, and 22 lives will be changed for the better.”