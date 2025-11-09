UAE launches hotline for reporting drug crimes with rewards for informants

While outlining the UAE's anti-drug efforts during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority (Nana) launched a secret hotline for reporting drug crimes with rewards for informants.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Nana, said that the authority has also launched strategic national initiatives aimed at strengthening drug prevention and raising community awareness of the dangers of narcotics. These efforts include educational and awareness programmes targeting all segments of society, particularly youth.

The chairman said that the authority would dedicate a hotline for reporting drug crimes, which will include a confidential information system and financial rewards for those who provide information that helps apprehend traffickers, dealers, and prevent smuggling attempts.

During a key session titled “National Anti-Narcotics Efforts” held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan highlighted the country’s achievements at both local and international levels.

He stated that the purpose of establishing Nana is to unify national efforts to eradicate drugs and involve all government entities and the community in combating the drug threat.

New school subject on drug prevention

The UAE plans to integrate a school subject as part of the country's fight against drugs. The new subject, dubbed the 'Security and Safety', will be introduced into primary and secondary school curricula. The new subject will educate the younger generation to avoid accidents and harmful behaviors, with a focus in secondary school on the dangers of drugs.

Other initiatives include the “National Activities Programme”, designed to engage the community in sports, cultural activities, and hobbies, with specialised clubs and centers reaching local communities in playgrounds and public parks to promote beneficial pastimes.

UAE plans to fight drugs

Sheikh Zayed noted that the UAE continues to strengthen international cooperation in combating drugs, supporting global security. The country has expanded its collaboration with 24 nations, contributing to the seizure of large quantities of narcotics abroad.

He also highlighted that 2,297 websites and social media accounts promoting drugs and mind-altering substances have been identified and blocked, as part of efforts to monitor these platforms and counter modern digital promotion methods used by traffickers.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency will launch several strategic initiatives focused on drug prevention and community awareness. Such campaigns will target all age groups with a special emphasis on youth.

The ultimate goal, he explained, is to build an integrated ecosystem for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation that safeguards society from the dangers of drugs.