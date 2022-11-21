Fifa World Cup: Official fan zone opens at Al Ain square

Sharjah's programme at the largest book fair in Latin America includes 27 sessions conducted by 20 cultural entities and 24 Emirati and Arab authors
The 2022 Football World Cup is live, and a fan zone has been opened at Al Ain Square.
The Department of Culture & Tourism of Abu Dhabi (DCT) has chosen Al Ain Square to be the place of the 2022 Football World Cup’s live action in Al Ain City. The fan zone has a 10m x 6m giant screen where football fans can watch the games in an atmosphere surrounded by friends, family and football fans.
“This football-themed outdoor venue will have everything you need to catch all the action, whether you're cheering on your team, revelling in the atmosphere, or just looking for a fun-filled day out. There will be an array of food and drink choices, so you can keep your energy up while you watch the games, kids ‘zone, and plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy,” officials said.
The 2022 Football World Cup Fan Zone is for people to come together and watch the matches, participate in football games, and savour delicious food and drinks from various international cuisines.
Tickets cost Dh20 for adults and Dh10 for children while entry is free for kids below 4 years. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online via Platinum List.
