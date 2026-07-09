Fifa World Cup: 1 in 9 plan to call sick, one-third to work from home, says UAE survey

One in nine expatriates in the UAE plan to call in sick after watching their home nation's matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as overnight kick-offs continue to test work schedules across the country, according to a new survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters.

The survey found that 11 per cent of expat professionals expect to take sick leave following their national team's matches, while 34 per cent plan to work remotely instead.

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With the World Cup being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, many matches are taking place during the early hours of the morning Gulf Standard Time. England's recent match against Mexico, for example, kicked off at 4am GST, leaving many supporters with little sleep before the working day.

The study suggests employers are increasingly recognising the impact of major global sporting events on workplace productivity and employee wellbeing.

According to the survey, 37 per cent of professionals said flexible working arrangements during the tournament would improve their perception of their employer. Encouragingly, two in five employers said they have already approved flexible working hours or remote working around key World Cup fixtures.

Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East, said temporary workplace flexibility can help organisations maintain productivity while supporting employee wellbeing.

"Introducing temporary flexible working arrangements, such as hybrid working or later start times around major matches, allows employees to better balance their work and personal commitments," Grundy said.

"It also creates a more consistent approach to flexible working, reduces informal requests and helps organisations maintain productivity and business continuity."

Grundy added that even employees with little interest in football could benefit from greater flexibility, helping improve workplace morale and longer-term employee loyalty.

Robert Walters said the findings highlight how global sporting events are increasingly influencing workplace policies, with employers expected to face similar challenges next year when Australia hosts the Rugby World Cup.