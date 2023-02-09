Fewer Emiratis sent abroad for medical treatment last year: DHA

Millions of dirhams was spent on the treatment of overseas Emirati patients even though the number of patients sent abroad in last year was lower as compared to the previous year.

According to the Dubai Annual Statistical Report 2017 compiled and released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently, the number of overseas patients was 1,582 during 2017.

In 2016, the number of patients sent abroad was 1,994.

The total expenditure of overseas treatments in 2017 was Dh623 million with an average cost of Dh2.7million per patient. A total of Dh3.45 million was spent per patient in UK, Dh4.24million in Germany and Dh1.17million in USA.

In 2016, the total expenditure was also Dh623 million with a slightly higher average spending per patient at Dh3.12 million per patient.

In 2017, Thailand was the most sought after destination for overseas treatments by the highest proportion of patients (31.5 per cent). In 2016, Germany was the most popular destination with (28.6 per cent) patients seeking treatment. However, in 2017, Germany came at a second place with 21.9 per cent followed by UK at 21.4 per cent.

Oncology treatments were the most sought after (24.2 per cent) of the total overseas patients, changed from neurology in 2016. Neurology and Neurosurgeries was sought by (17.1 per cent) followed by orthopedic, and cardio-surgeries 11.3 and, 6.2 per cent, respectively.

Millions of dirhams are separately being spent by other health authorities such as the Ministry of Health, Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (Haad) and the military, though exact figures were not available.

Interestingly, the number of people escorting patients was higher than the patients themselves. A total of 647 people went to Thailand as escorts, 621 to Germany and 609 to UK.

Dubai's medical tourism

While select Emirati patients are sent abroad by the health authorities in the country, Dubai's Medical Tourism Programme hopes to attract 500,000 medical tourists by 2020 from countries such as Russia, CIS Countries, GCC countries, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Angola and the UK.

Currently, Dubai is focusing on offering wellness treatment rather than specialised care. A study showed that Dubai already has the facilities to attract medical tourists for seven specialties including orthopaedic and sports medicine, plastic surgery, opthalmology, dental procedures, dermatology, preventive health check-ups and wellness and skincare.

In 2016, the revenue generated from international patients was worth over Dh1 billion, reinforcing the growing contribution of the sector to the national GDP.

The 500,000 medical tourists by 2020 could potentially boost the economy by Dh2.6 billion a year by 2020 with an increase in the annual revenue by 13 per cent every year.

In 2015, Dubai received 298,359 international tourists. In 2016, with a growth of 9.5 per cent, 326,649 international patients came to Dubai for various treatments and specialties.

