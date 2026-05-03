'It felt like a dream': UAE firm treats 11 workers on trip to Thailand

Matching printed shirts, sun hats tilted just right, and wide smiles that didn’t need posing, a group of UAE workers walked together under the iconic Pattaya City sign in Pattaya, looking every bit like a holiday they had long imagined.

The group, employees of Sharjah-based World Star Holding, were among 11 workers flown to Thailand as part of a special initiative marking World Labour Day.

From walking along Pattaya’s waterfront to stepping into the sea and splashing through the waves, the trip quickly turned into a series of moments that felt new and memorable.

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Dressed in matching beachwear, they walked into the water for the first time, while others raised their hands in excitement. “It felt like a dream. We have seen such places in videos, but to stand there, to walk into the sea like this, it was something else,” said Muniyan Palani, one of the workers on the trip.

The group also explored cultural landmarks, posing with umbrellas outside a grand temple in Bangkok and taking in the city’s architecture and streets. For many, it was their first time travelling abroad for leisure.

Another worker, Ansarul Haq, said the trip was not just about visiting a new country, but about sharing the experience together. “We were all together, like friends. Every moment we were taking photos, laughing. It is something we will always remember,” he said.

Akshay Kumar, a scaffolder said the experience gave him a sense of pride. “We usually see others travelling like this. This time, we were there. We were living it,” he said.

The four-day trip was organised and fully arranged by the company, including travel, accommodation, and essentials for the journey. The group travelled from Dubai to Bangkok aboard an Emirates A380, adding to the excitement of the experience.

At a ceremony held before their departure, chairman of the company Nishad Hussain and Haseena Nishad, managing director presented the selected workers with awards and certificates, recognising their performance over the past year.

Hussain said the initiative was also a way of recognising the role workers play in the company’s journey. “This is our way of showing appreciation to those who have contributed to our growth. Their dedication is what keeps us moving forward,” he said.

Nishad said the company believes in recognising employees in ways that go beyond the workplace. “It’s important for us that they feel valued, not just at work but through experiences like these,” she said adding that the initiative reflects its ongoing efforts to appreciate employees and create meaningful experiences beyond the workplace.

For the workers, however, the highlight was simple like walking together, exploring new places, and living a moment many think about but don’t always get to experience.

“We didn’t just see the place. We enjoyed every second of it,” said Kumar.