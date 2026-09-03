UAE Federal National Council mourns death of member Saeed Rashid Al Abdi

The UAE Federal National Council mourned the death of member Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, who passed away after a distinguished national journey marked by service and dedication to the country.

Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council, paid tribute to Al Abdi, describing him as a model of sincerity and dedication in carrying out his national duties.

Ghobash said Al Abdi had contributed significantly to the Council's work over two legislative terms since 2019. During this period, he chaired a number of committees and actively participated in discussions on issues concerning the nation and its citizens.

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"With his passing, the Council has lost a sincere colleague who left a positive mark on its journey," Ghobash said, praying for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and for patience and solace for his family and loved ones.

Al Abdi died of a sudden heart attack on Wednesday, Arabic media reports said.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs also extended its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Al Abdi's family.

"Al Abdi's death marks the loss of a member who played an active role in the FNC's legislative journey and contributed to discussions and initiatives related to national and community affairs," the ministry said in a statement.