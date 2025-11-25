UAE: Residents can now pay fines, fees in monthly instalments with Tabby

UAE residents can now pay Federal government fees and fines in monthly instalments through a payment app called Tabby, the UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced on Tuesday.

The ministry explained that Tabby will pay the full amount of the fees or fines to the respective government entity, after which the amount will be repaid by the customer according to pre-agreed terms. Tabby uses the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ model, which means customers will have the option to pay in instalments, instead of paying the full amount in one go.

“(We) have reached an agreement (with Tabby) ensuring the best possible commission rate, which will only be borne by the customer if they choose to use this service to pay federal service fees and fines,” MoF added as the authority expands its electronic payment options, enhancing financial inclusion, and supporting the UAE’s digital transformation system.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, MoF assistant undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector, noted the partnership with Tabby covers all federal entities and is part of the Ministry’s “efforts to adopt modern financial technologies to improve customer satisfaction and enable customers to meet their financial obligations to government entities flexibly and securely.”

“We are committed to adopting innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that contribute to building an integrated and sustainable financial infrastructure,” said Al Yateem.

“Our mission has always been to provide customers with greater financial flexibility, and we are proud to support the Ministry of Finance in making federal services more accessible across the UAE,” added Hosam Arab, co-founder and CEO of Tabby.