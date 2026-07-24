Dh200,000 fine: UAE authority cracks down on unauthorised online fatwa accounts

UAE's Coucil for Fatwa has recently taken action against a number of online accounts that violated regulations governing the licensing and authorisation of private fatwas, urging the public to seek religious guidance from accredited national fatwa institutions and official authorities.

Warnings were issued to those operating the unlicensed accounts, urging them to cease issuing fatwas and religious rulings without obtaining the required licence or permit. The Fatwa Council said such violations carry a fine of up to Dh200,000, which can double in case of repeated violations, as per Federal Law No. (3) of 2024 concerning the UAE Council for Fatwa.

The religious authority clarified that UAE laws prohibit residents from issuing fatwas through various media platforms, social media networks, and electronic and digital platforms without obtaining a licence or permit from the council or the relevant local authorities in the country. Issuing fatwas that could fuel sectarian tensions or intolerance, and publicly challenging or casting doubt on fatwas issued by the council, are also prohibited by law.

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The Fatwa Council did not clarify the nature of religious rulings the violating online accounts provided or the number of violators. However, it stated that competent authorities may close establishments or block websites that publish fatwas in violation of the laws and decisions regulating the issuance of fatwas in the UAE.

It emphasised that monitoring and follow-up operations will continue, with necessary legal measures taken against any violators. "These efforts aim to strengthen the governance of fatwas, promote compliance with the law, safeguard the UAE's national religious authority, and protect society from unregulated fatwa practices," it said.

Many Muslims seek fatwas from time to time to obtain religious guidance on issues they encounter in their daily lives. These rulings help clarify questions related to worship, family matters, financial transactions and other aspects of everyday life, enabling the faithful to make informed decisions in line with Islamic teachings.

In the UAE, residents can seek religious rulings from the Fatwa Council via the authority's website https://fatwauae.gov.ae/en/home. The platform offers various types of fatwas, including in-person consultations, online submissions, phone services, and live fatwa sessions in mosques and seminars.